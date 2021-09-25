Blue Bloods season 12: Tom Selleck on Frank’s dating future







Is there a chance that Frank could eventually get a love interest on Blue Bloods season 12? We know that it’s a long-simmering question with this show. Even though it’s hardly a romance by nature, we have seen characters like Jamie and Eddie get together. Meanwhile, it looks as though Erin could be getting into a better spot with Jack before too long.

So what about Frank? There have been moments on the show where it felt like the door could be opened for something romantic with this character, but very little has come of them. When the dust settles, it just doesn’t seem like dating is something he is all that interested in pursuing.

In an interview with Parade, here is some of what series star (and new executive producer) Tom Selleck had to say on the subject:

Frank’s a little senior. He’s also still wearing his wedding ring. We’ve never gone into it. Maybe it’s too self-centered a story about the why of all that. He’s pretty much wrapped himself in his work. The hardest thing about it is, especially with someone who is obviously as vulnerable as Frank and probably scared of relationships, you can’t just bring somebody on the show and do an episode about it. It takes a lot of planning.

He’s attracted to women all the time, but dating’s a different thing. I don’t know how you get to a date in one episode. They have to hire somebody who’s willing to, No. 1, make a leap of faith, like I did on Friends—there was no script—and have a significant arc. That’s the only way to do it.

The challenge with having a significant arc here is pretty simple: It’s just not something that Blue Bloods as a show tends to do. Nonetheless, we’re a dozen seasons in at this point — what better time than the present to start exploring some of these things a little bit more?

We’ll see if anything does happen in the months ahead; for now, know that Blue Bloods season 12 premieres on CBS this Friday. Head over here to get more news about it.

Do you want to see a Frank Reagan love interest on Blue Bloods season 12?

This article was written by Jess Carter.

