Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3 promo: The Benson, Stabler letter!







What’s in the letter? There are few mysteries within the world of Law & Order: SVU more important than this one. Luckily, signs do point towards us getting a few more clues on this and sooner rather than later.

The promo below sets the stage for next week’s three-hour SVU / Organized Crime crossover event, and it’s going to be the first time in months that Benson and Stabler will have the opportunity to work together. Benson will have brought in a well-connected perp who Stabler’s crew has been tracking for some time, and this is going to turn out to be a really complicated case. Go ahead and add to this the fact that Stabler’s been gone for a good while and there hasn’t been any communication between him and Olivia.

For Mariska Hargitay’s character, we can’t even begin to describe how frustrated she must be. He disappeared without a trace for years, came back, and then went off the grid again. Sure, there was a purpose behind his actions and Benson probably understands that, but this doesn’t make it any easier on an emotional level.

Seeing the reappearance of the letter Stabler wrote to Benson is the part of the promo that is the most curious. Is everything between these two about to be on the table? It’s possible, but at this point we don’t think that Olivia is going to let him completely in. His absence created a lot of hurt and there are things that need to be resolved; Stabler is also still going through mourning his late wife, and that is another key component of where these two are.

Are we thrilled to see where this story is going to? Sure, but we also recognize that there is a real need for patience here. It’s going to be required if we ever are to get anywhere when it comes to this stuff.

What do you think is coming for Benson and Stabler on Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3?

