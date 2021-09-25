The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Why is Reddington missing?







This week NBC finally revealed some of the first details regarding The Blacklist season 9 and through some of those, one thing is clear: Reddington is MIA when the story first kicks off. Two years will have passed since the end of season 8, and the Task Force will be disbanded.

So why has James Spader’s character gone so underground, and out of touch with most of the other characters in this story? We have a few different things to talk through within this piece.

Why would Reddington go off in hiding? There is, of course, a fairly easy answer to this question: He is grieving and with that, doing everything within his power to manage some of the pain. He doesn’t love people to see his suffering, and losing the sole person he was trying to protect would undoubtedly create an enormous emotional fissure within his heart.

Yet, aren’t the Task Force closer to him on some level now? They would know that he wouldn’t want Liz to die and in that sense, seeing him hide out from them is a little bit of a surprise. Reddington has to lean on someone — maybe that someone will be Dembe, but it would feel strange if he was completely hollow and holding all his pain on the inside.

In addition to grieving, you could make the argument that Reddington is doing what he can in order to make sure he gets better from his mysterious illness. Yet, in order for that story to have weight, it would be helpful to know what he’s actually suffering from. Why keep that a secret at this point?

