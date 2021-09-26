Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date hopes at Starz







Following the epic season 1 finale this weekend, what can you expect in terms of a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date? There’s a lot of big stuff to dive into within this piece, especially since the demand for more episodes should be over-the-top. After all, isn’t this one of the best shows within the entire franchise at this point?

The first thing that is worth noting here is rather simple — after all, Raising Kanan has already been renewed! That news was first confirmed a little while ago, with it also being announced that work is already being done on season 2 behind the scenes.

So when could season 2 feasibly premiere? If we were to guess, we’d lean towards a late spring or summer 2021 launch, mostly because there is no real reason for Starz to rush anything along here. They already have two other shows in this franchise on the docket! Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost is slated to premiere in November, while we know Power Book IV: Force has been set up already for an early 2022 launch. There’s also still in the works Power Book V: Influence, but we don’t have a super-clear sense at the moment as to when it is going to come on the air, let alone assemble a full cast.

There are some casting updates that we’ve seen already about Raising Kanan season 2, but there are likely more surprises coming down the road. Fingers crossed that we get a chance to hear more about some of those down the road!

