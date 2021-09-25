Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 spoilers: Meredith needs advice







Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 is going to be the first episode that airs in the month of October. So what’s going to happen here? This could be a chance to really dive more into what some of the larger stories from this season are going to be. We’re going to get a small sense of it from the premiere, but there are also loose ends from season 18 that needs to be tied up there and also a crossover between Station 19 that will probably continue to cause mixed emotions.

Oh, and this episode is going to continue to bring you a mystery — what’s going on when it comes to Ellis’ past? Why has it found a way to become a significant part of her present?

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Some Kind of Tomorrow” – Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt and Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton.

On the surface, it feels like this synopsis could be from almost any episode of the show. Who wants to bet that there are some surprises buried underneath the surface here?

What are you the most interested in seeing on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2?

