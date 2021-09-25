Dexter: New Blood video: Michael C. Hall talks becoming the character







The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is going to be on Showtime on Sunday, November 7 — we’re less than a month and a half away! We know that there will be some awesome stuff right around the bend here and we’re more than happy to get into it.

Before we do, though, why not hear from the man responsible for the story itself? In a new video below, you can hear star/executive producer talk about the experience of playing Dexter Morgan again after so many years. There are times that he is not an easy character to play, largely because of his dark impulses. You have to find a way to separate yourself from the person you portray, while also look for some of those relatable touchstones. Suffice it to say that this is not an altogether easy balancing act.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any Dexter video updates this season? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now…

Hall notes that one of the things that was most important to him about this character was his “cultured affability” — Dexter is able to largely come across as friendly and outgoing to people who don’t know him, and that is due to the character’s ability to build up that wall. He tries very hard to ensure that people don’t know there is something underneath; we saw plenty of evidence of that back when he was with Rita! In the end, though, that Dark Passenger is still there and Michael knows when to tap into that character when need be.

For Dexter: New Blood, some of the old Dexter Morgan will remain; just don’t be shocked if Hall also manages to access some new wrinkles at the same time. This is not the same version of the character; he’s gone through more, and there’s a huge mystery of what happened to him since the original series finale that we are innately curious about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







