Dynasty season 4 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Is a cliffhanger coming?







Next week on The CW Dynasty season 4 episode 22 is going to come on the air, and we hope that you’re ready for a huge finale!

What’s going to be at stake here? There are so many different things, and a lot of them ultimately exist in some different ways. For starters, you’ve got Blake’s political campaign and all of the inevitable mines that are going to come along with that. Then, you’ve also got the state of Fallon’s marriage to Liam. Then, you’ve also got Alexis plotting and planning something big. We know that Dynasty has already killed off one character this season, and we wouldn’t be remotely shocked to learn that they are planning to take out another!

If you do want to get a few more details now for what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake’s senatorial campaign. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente), Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) work on the finishing touches for the opening of The Sahara Club, as Sam gets advice from an unexpected source. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continues her scheming as Dominique (Michael Michele) worries about Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) health. Adam (Sam Underwood) finds himself in yet another precarious position. The episode was written by Josh Reims and Garrett Oakley and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#422). Original airdate 10/1/2021.

Remember this

Entering the finale, there is already a season 5 renewal! It’s nice to know in advance that you don’t have to worry about the long-term future with this show. Instead, you can spend most of your time wondering what’s going to happen with all of the individual characters.

