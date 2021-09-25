When Calls the Heart season 9: The latest Erin Krakow BTS fun







Production is still going strong on When Calls the Heart season 9 — so why not share a little bit more behind-the-scenes scoop?

As so many Hearties out there know, one of the best things about this show in general is how supportive the cast is in sharing a wide array of tidbits behind the scenes. There are ways to do this without sharing any spoilers and luckily, they’ve found a way to figure this out time and time again.

For some of the latest goodies, why not take a look to the bottom of this article? This is one shared by Erin Krakow, and it features herself alongside hay. What’s the caption? Well … “hay.” That’s it. We suppose that’s a part of the fun, right? Krakow is of course wearing one of her costumes as Elizabeth, so it’s clear this snap was done in between takes.

This image is one of many that was shared throughout the week, with one of the biggest teases in terms of headlines being an Elizabeth/Lucas photo shared by Chris McNally on Instagram. None of these are official images, but they at least give you a small sense of what the cast is up to.

At the time of this writing, it does seem as though we are many weeks away still from more stuff being announced within the When Calls the Heart world. Hallmark Channel will probably illuminate things on season 9 near the end of the year, whether that come in the form of a premiere-date announcement or an early trailer for what’s to come. Who knows? If we’re extremely lucky, it’s certainly possible that we end up getting both! This is one of the network’s most-popular shows and with that in mind, we have a hard time thinking it’s going anywhere.

Related – Check out some other news on When Calls the Heart right now

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







