Yellowstone season 5: Should you expect filming anytime soon?







Before we dive too far into this Yellowstone season 5 piece, we should begin by discussing the status of season 5 itself. As of right now, the Paramount Network has not confirmed or denied anything insofar as the future goes.

With that being said, we do think a renewal here is a foregone conclusion. Because no one is promoting season 4 as the final one, that indicates to us that there are clearly plans for more; the network may just be waiting for the right time to confirm it.

Here is where things get a little bit complicated. At this point, it’s clear that the previous Yellowstone production cycle of filming in the summer/fall is done, or at least it is for the time being. Kevin Costner has shared an updated list of tour dates on Instagram and in that, it’s clear that he will be busy playing music until at least early November. We suppose that it’s possible the show starts production shortly after that, but is filming in Montana during the winter all that great of an idea? We’re not altogether sure on that.

Instead, we think the more likely situation here is that Yellowstone season 5 production would happen in the spring of next year. That could still give the show time to be ready in the fall if that’s when Paramount wants to air it; it would also allow them to sidestep the cold.

Hopefully, we don’t have another long hiatus after season 4 airs; after all, haven’t we gone through that enough as it is?

When do you think Yellowstone season 5 could start filming, provided that the show is renewed?

