Yellowstone season 4 teaser: A story of fallen leaders (video)







We know that we’re all waiting a really long time to see Yellowstone season 4, but at least we keep getting new teasers!

With that in mind, may we go ahead and present the latest one below? This one features Thomas Rainwater from the jump talking about leaders, and it’s the sort of thing that could have all sorts of different interpretations for it. Is this a reference to John Dutton’s possible death? Maybe, but it’s just as likely that it’s taken out of context for the sake of the promo. That is the whole point of these — to have us all on the edge of our seat!

Have you watched our full review yet for the Yellowstone season 3 finale? If not, what are you waiting for? Check that out below and after the fact, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is, after all, the top way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

You can see a few other explosive moments throughout the preview, though unfortunately nothing that actually offers clarity on whether or not John, Kayce, or Beth make it out of the opening minutes alive. It feels like this is going to be a season full of enormous twists and turns, with the biggest one beyond the life-or-death stakes being who is responsible for the attacks in the first place. It’s too much of a coincidence to think that these were all done by separate assailants with different plans. This was carefully coordinated and whoever pulled the metaphorical trigger is someone who has wanted the demise of the Duttons for quite some time.

Remember that Yellowstone season 4 will premiere on Sunday, November 7 with a two-hour spectacular; go ahead and brace yourself accordingly.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What are you most hoping to see on the Yellowstone season 4 premiere tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing those. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







