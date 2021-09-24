





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given that we got to see NCIS and other shows premiere, it makes sense for the Reagans to do the same … right?

Well, here is where we have to turn into the bearer of bad news. There is, unfortunately, no new episode of the crime procedural on the air this week. The show is slated to premiere on October 1, and in its place CBS has scheduled a three-hour block of unscripted programming lead off by Big Brother.

While it may be a bummer to not see Tom Selleck or the rest of the cast tonight, consider this the silver lining: It means that we’ll get another week of new programming down the road as opposed to getting it tonight.

We don’t want you to walk away from this article with just this news: There is some other good stuff to share! Below you can get not only the synopsis and promo for the premiere, but also the newly-released details from episode 2! This allows you to have a chance to see in advance what this season is going to look like.

Season 12 premiere, “Hate is Hate” – As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting. Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time, on the 12th season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Callie Thorne returns as psychic medium Maggie Gibson and Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

Season 12 episode 2, “Times Like These” – Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn; Jamie worries when Eddie lies to him about where she’s going in the evenings; and Anthony secretly recruits the Reagans for help with a surprise for Erin, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

We’ve seen tension between Frank and various other Mayors on Blue Bloods before, but is this something different? Clearly, the folks over at CBS want you to be thinking about this for at least a little while…

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 when it premieres?

Are you bummed to have to wait for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

