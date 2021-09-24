The Morning Show season 2 episode 3 preview: A spotlight on Laura







The Morning Show season 2 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Laura,” and that sets the stage somewhat for what’s ahead.

For some time now, we’ve known that The Good Wife alum Julianna Margulies is going to have an essential role to play on the Apple TV+ drama, and this upcoming episode should prove to be a heck of a deep dive on her title character. Laura Peterson will be spending a lot of time around the UBA crew and she’s coming in with confidence and a totally different style. She doesn’t hold a whole lot back, she has very few secrets, and that could be a contrast to the number of people we’ve met in this world in the past.

Obviously, we’re especially curious to see her interact with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, especially since Alex is already reassembling her own team to try to get what she wants for her big return.

Because we are only a couple of episodes into this season, there are still a lot of hanging chads still out there. Take, for example, how the producers are going to tackle the global health crisis long-term. It had a significant role to play in episode 2, but this show is trying to take some of its cues from what happened in the real world over the past year and a half. Also, how is Mitch going to factor into the rest of the story? We’ve known for a while that he would still be a part of all of this in some form and you saw him make a brief but notable appearance at the end of episode 2; it’s absolutely the sort of thing that could be setting the stage for stuff down the road. Just keep your eyes peeled when it comes to that.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to The Morning Show

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







