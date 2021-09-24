American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7: Is there momentum?







American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7 is poised to premiere on FX next week and at this point, it’s clear that we are entering a totally new era. We’ve past the “Red Tide” portion of the Double Feature and are moving into “Death Valley” — but is there still any enthusiasm for it?

At the moment, we would argue that we’re suddenly finding ourselves in an interesting spot for a wide array of different reasons. The biggest issue is one of elevated expectations.

Going into the “Red Tide” portion of the season, we’ll be the first to admit that our expectations were somewhat up in the air. It was hard to really project if the idea would work or if the show could continue the momentum it set up from American Horror Story: 1984, one of its better seasons in a while. Luckily, it started really strong! That made the ending all the more of a bummer. The show shouldn’t have left Provincetown in our mind and ultimately, it made too big of a star out of Ursula, who was never meant to be the main character of this story.

If the first half of this season had a stronger ending, it would probably set the stage better for the aliens that are coming up next. Because of episode 6, though, we’re already starting to wonder if enthusiasm for “Death Valley” is a little more muted. We’re going to need a killer (perhaps pun intended) premiere here to get people more on board with what lies ahead.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7?

