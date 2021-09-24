Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Aftermath of Kyland’s eviction







Last night on Big Brother 23 we had quite possibly one of the most memorable evictions of all time — especially so late in a season.

Was Kyland blindsided on his way out the door? Absolutely, but that’s not the shock since we all knew that this was coming. What was the shock was seeing him decide to tear into Xavier on a shockingly personal level. He made it clear that he was setting a bad example for his nephew by what he did in the game, which led into an increasingly awkward situation where Julie Chen practically screamed at Kyland to leave the house and come outside.

New Big Brother 23 video! Watch below what we had to say about not only Kyland’s shocking exit last night, but also who won the first part of the final HoH Competition! Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — more updates are coming through the end of the season.

What Kyland did was an extremely low blow, especially on national television where Xavier’s own nephew may have been watching. There was no way for his family to shield him from it since nobody knew that it was coming. That’s really troubling, especially since Big Brother is inherently a game.

After the eviction last night it was clear that all three of the remaining houseguests were still enraged at Kyland over what he did, and Xavier in particular seemed to use it as motivation to win the first part of the final Head of Household. There was a general agreement that it was a low blow, and we think Kyland’s going to have a hard time winning them all back over after the game. It’s a comment that really bleeds into things beyond the game; it’s easier to get past someone betraying you for game reasons than it is someone making a personal remark about your character. Big Brother is not real life; it’s a game! We would like to think that after 20+ seasons, everyone would be aware of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother

Do you think that Xavier is a slam-dunk to win Big Brother 23 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you look at that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







