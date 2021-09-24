Teen Wolf revival movie in works at Paramount+; who’s returning?







This morning, we had some shocking news regarding Teen Wolf that a lot of people out there are likely thrilled to hear.

According to a report from Deadline, show executive producer Jeff Davis has inked a new deal at MTV Entertainment Studios, and one of the elements included in it is bringing back the original franchise for an upcoming revival movie over at the Paramount+ streaming service. This would make perfect sense given that much of this service is being set up on the basis of nostalgia so far. There was recently a revival of iCarly there and they’ve also gone all-in on classic reality franchises like The Challenge.

The idea of a Teen Wolf movie years after the original show ending is exciting, provided of course that much of the original cast would be open to returning. One person who seems more or less confirmed is star Tyler Posey, who has been tweeting about the movie for most of the morning. We know that a lot of the cast are now off doing other things, but we hope that schedules can work out so most of the Beacon Hills crew can get back together.

Here is the current logline for this particular project:

A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

This movie is currently slated to stream in 2022.

