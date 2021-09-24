The Blacklist season 9: Why new poster offers hope for the future







In the event you did not see the latest The Blacklist season 9 promo art, let’s just say that it has us all sorts of excited — and not to mention curious for what the future holds.

On the surface, this art is fairly straightforward: You have Raymond Reddington at the center of it alongside some sort of vow for revenge. We already wrote about our uncertainty about the revenge part of the equation: Who exactly is he going at ultimately? There is a little bit of a mystery when it comes to that part of things.

What we do want to spend a moment here discussing is the overall longevity of this series, given that there is no word yet as to whether or not season 9 is the final one. Because it’s not mentioned to be the final season in the key art, that at least gives us hope that there could be a little bit more coming up down the road. If nothing else, this represents the network keeping their options open.

We do recognize that eventually, all things must end — but is this the proper time for The Blacklist to start winding this down? There’s a big case to be made for it but at this point, we’d almost prefer that the writers spend a couple of years tying together the show without Liz; if this is really meant to be a new era for the series, we hope that there is a little bit of actual time devoted to watching it play out in full.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9, and do you want a season 10 to happen?

