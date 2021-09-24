The Other Two season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







After today’s big finale over at HBO Max, can you expect The Other Two season 3 to happen? Or, is it a little bit more likely that it gets canceled? Let’s just say there’s a lot to break down here…

So where do we begin? For the time being, know that nothing is 100% confirmed. We’d like for more episodes to happen, and we think that most of the cast and crew feels the same way! This story definitely wrapped up in a way that left the door open, so it really comes down to what the streaming service wants.

Before we get into the HBO Max side of things, let’s get into why the creative team opted to do what they did with the finale. In a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer Sarah Schneider had to say:

“We liked the idea of this season ending a little more open-ended, so if we got to a third season, we could go in any number of directions… We think the next season could potentially jump forward in time, if we wanted to. It could start right again in real time. We could make some big choices.”

With a show like this, aren’t choices always a good thing? It allows you to brainstorm and figure out what option you think could be the funniest overall.

The key factors here

The thing that HBO Max will probably look at the moment in determining the future of The Other Two is retention — in other words, people who watched the second season from start to finish. They’ll want to see that there is a real demand for more new episodes, and they could wait anywhere from a few weeks to even months before they make their final choice. If you enjoy The Other Two, there’s still plenty of time to recommend it to all of your friends!

Do you want to see The Other Two season 3 happen over at HBO Max?

