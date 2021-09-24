Yellowstone season 4: Prepare with ANOTHER marathon coming up soon!







We would’ve thought that we were done with marathons leading up to Yellowstone season 4. As it turns out, though, that is not necessarily the case.

This week, the folks over at Paramount Network revealed that starting this Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, you can watch all of the third season in its entirety. In the past, we’ve seen the network air all three seasons and tie them around a holiday — this happened for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and most recently Labor Day. This time around, they don’t have a holiday weekend — but clearly, they still want to seize an opportunity.

Check out our Yellowstone season 3 finale review! Below, we have all sorts of thoughts about what transpired, including the moment that our jaw hit the ground. After you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming as we prepare for season 4!

It’s pretty easy to figure out what Paramount is doing here. Clearly repeats of Yellowstone fare well enough that they don’t mind putting the show on the air again and again. Also, they’re doing their best in order to set ratings records for when season 4 premieres on November 7. That’s one of the reasons why they delayed the premiere until this fall in the first place; they see this as an opportunity to grow the audience.

We’re sure that these marathons get a little bit repetitive for people who don’t watch Yellowstone. With that being said, we personally love the idea of more viewers getting on board. Why wouldn’t we? We’re talking here of one of the biggest shows on cable that is well worth watching, and also one with one of the biggest cliffhangers in recent memory. It’s going to be tough for any show out there to match the absolute insanity of what we saw happen to various members of the Dutton family. (We’ll keep this pretty spoiler-free just in case you are a new viewer.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including a recent teaser for season 4

What are you hoping to see when Yellowstone season 4 does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Sunday plans = made.

Watch all of #YellowstoneTV season 3 on Sunday at 12pm ET, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/Pn53IrcrIp — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







