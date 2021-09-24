Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 3 spoilers: A camping trip







Next week on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 3, we’re going camping! What’s more romantic than camping? Technically, a lot of things, but that’s probably why the show is going in this direction.

If you can find chemistry with people in the great outdoors, can you find it almost anywhere? That could be a part of Pauly’s goal here for Vinny and some of his suitors; this is an opportunity for Vinny to see who shines when they are outside of their typical element. It’s an early test of some relationships, but let’s just say that this is FAR from the only test that you are going to see within this episode.

For a little bit more insight all about that, be sure to check out the full Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Pauly takes Vinny and all ladies camping. After learning that Vinny has already kissed someone in the house, a few ladies get are determined to get the second kiss. Someone realizes that Vinny might not be for them.

Ultimately, we do think these sort of shows are better when the contestants look to leave on their own. Whenever someone does that (at least this early on in the show), we tend to think that they are there for something more than fame. We get a little bit more concerned when you see someone not open up about their feelings or put something on for the sake of the show. While all of these Jersey Shore cast members may be ridiculous over-the-top characters most of the time, they are still people. There’s been something rather fun about seeing Pauly in a relationship with Nikki, and it’s our hope that eventually Vinny can have something great.

