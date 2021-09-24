Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 2, 3 spoilers: A crossover







If you want to know what’s ahead on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 2, it begins with this: There are two hours coming up! Just like we had a two-hour block this week for Law & Order: SVU, the Christopher Meloni show will be taking a similar approach in one week’s time. You’re not only going to get two episodes in one night, but there’s a significant crossover taking place here, as well. Mariska Hargitay is going to appear at some point in these episodes and, odds are, she and Stabler are going to have a lot to discuss.

Below, we’ve got the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

09/30/2021 (09:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler’s loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother unexpectedly shows up. While Jet steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride. Stabler and Benson air some long-standing grievances. Guest starring Ellen Burstyn, Ron Cephas Jones and Mariska Hargitay.

Seeing the return of Burstyn as Elliot’s mother is something we very-much love, largely because this is such a callback to the olden days of SVU. Even though Organized Crime is technically a new show, there is still a great effort being made here to honor the past.

Also, remember here that this show is more serialized than SVU, so much of what you saw tonight will continue directly into next week. The plan is for this season to have three separate arcs of around eight episodes each, and that should allow the writers to dive into some fascinating material.

