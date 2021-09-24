Floribama Shore season 4 episode 16 spoilers: Gus’ crash aftermath







After Gus’ crash on tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn more about Floribama Shore season 4 episode 16 and what lies ahead? We know that there will probably be some conversations that happen after the fact all about it, but this show is never one to just rest on what happened. Instead, we’ll probably learn all about some other trouble that these people have gotten themselves into!

So what could that trouble be? Well, we could have a truly bizarre situation that revolves around pig droppings, plus also an important conversation between Aimee and Nilsa that could hold some major bearings on the latter’s future.

Below, we’ve got the full Floribama Shore season 4 episode 16 synopsis with some other news as to what lies ahead:

The crew limps home from Gus’s dramatic crash. Aimee opens up to Nilsa about her concerns for Dillon and takes comfort in a cuddle session with PGP. Tensions build between the pet-moms when Ravioli develops a taste for what the mini pig leaves behind.

As we inch further into this season we do think that some more relationships will be tested and just about everyone is going to examine what their future holds a little more closely. After all, consider the following: With Nilsa becoming a parent, it only makes some sense that her fellow cast-mates would take advantage of this opportunity to think about their own futures. This could be something that happens in a number of different ways and we think there’s an element of unpredictability to what the end of the road could be here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Floribama Shore

What do you most want to see when it comes to Floribama Shore season 4 episode 16?

Is there any one part of this story you’re excited for? (Please don’t say it has to do with the pig droppings.) Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







