Big Brother 23: Where is Kyland Young, Julie Chen extended interview?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, are you looking for an extended interview featuring Kyland Young and Julie Chen Moonves? We certainly get it. After all, for most of the season we’ve had some of these discussions take place on the show’s official Instagram account the day after the show.

However, last week that pattern changed ever so slightly. Following the second Double Eviction show there were no extended interviews with either Tiffany or Hannah — and that, of course, made us fairly dubious as to whether or not we would be getting one featuring Kyland at all.

New Big Brother 23 video!

Tonight yet again, there was no mention of there being an extended interview featuring Kyland and Julie. Ultimately, that may be for the best given the fact that Kyland’s exit was a total hot mess. He pretty much demanded reasons for his exit while going out the door, and we have a feeling that people are not going to spend that much time with him after the game. That’s at least what it felt like with him and Xavier.

In the end, we do think that Kyland will be memorable from this season — he was a valuable part of the Cookout alliance, after all! With that being said, though, he also frustrated even some fans of the group with his loyalty to Sarah Beth plus also his tendency to circle the same subject for hours on end. There were even jokes going into tonight that his eviction speech would span the vast majority of the show overall.

