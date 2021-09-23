Big Brother 23: Was Kyland Young evicted in fourth place?







Going into tonight’s Big Brother 23, our expectation was to see the blindside of Kyland Young. All evidence pointed to this. Shortly after Xavier won the Power of Veto Competition over the weekend, he cemented his plan to get rid of the only other competition threat left.

When you look at the other competitors, Azah and Derek have one major competition win between them — the HoH that Azah won during this past Double Eviction.

Unfortunately, there really wasn’t all that much that Kyland could do entering tonight — he didn’t know he was in danger and even if he did, there was no logical reason to keep him. As frustrating as a player as he occasionally was, he was certainly better at the game than either Derek or Azah and would beat them in a final two, more than likely. His competition prowess makes him dangerous! Kyland’s biggest flaw as of late was him thinking that going to the end with Xavier was actually a good idea; he cared too much about being with a competitor as opposed to someone he could easily take out. His own hubris seems to be what did him in here.

Was he actually evicted tonight? We’ll add to this once the show airs…

What did you think about Kyland Young as a Big Brother 23 player?

