





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? This is premiere week, after all, and it makes some sense to see Meredith Grey back on-screen.

If you are the aforementioned network, obviously you would like to get the Ellen Pompeo drama on as early as possible. This is one of your biggest generators of revenue and a show that is popular the entire world over!

Unfortunately, ABC isn’t quite ready to show us the start of the season yet. We’re going to be waiting at least a little while longer to see the season 18 premiere. How long? Think another seven days! The upcoming premiere is airing on September 30 and it’s going to be tied to Station 19 — yes, there’s another crossover story between the two. If may end up being like some other crossovers we’ve seen over the years, so whether or not you want to check that out is firmly up to you.

As for a few more details all about the premiere, be sure to check out the full synopsis now if you haven’t already:

“Here Comes the Sun” – As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-[pandemic], the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past on the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

