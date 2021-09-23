Survivor 41 episode 2 promo: Is Brad hunting for an idol?







Following last night’s epic two-hour premiere, CBS unveiled a first-look promo for Survivor 41 episode 2 — and things are going to get intense fast!

First things first, recall what happened at the Ua Tribal Council last night: While it was Sara who found herself voted off first, things were pretty chaotic from start to finish! We don’t know how many people come out of that Tribal feeling altogether good about themselves; Brad clearly doesn’t, since the promo seems to suggest that he is already off looking for a hidden immunity. Here’s the big problem with him: He seems to be caught in the act! Is this something that he can recover from? That’s where his social game is going to matter.

New Survivor 41 video! If you haven’t seen it yet, below we get into everything that happened over the course of the premiere episode — it was so nice to have the show back! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and stay at the channel for all sorts of other updates throughout the season.

So clearly, Brad could be in a little bit of trouble on Survivor moving forward — but is he the only one? There are some questions worth wondering about that, as well. Take, for example, whether or not Naseer is already in serious danger. Him talking about Danny and Deshawn looking for an idol early on clearly got the two of them targeting him, and it seems like now, the Luvu tribe is looking to learn whatever they can about survival from Naseer before sending him out the door.

If there’s one reason to have hope for Naseer, it’s simply this: Maybe his tribe doesn’t lose any challenges for a while and they’ll be forced to keep him in the game. Because they won immunity and get to keep their flint, they should be a little more prepared for the immediate future.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you think is going to happen on Survivor 41 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







