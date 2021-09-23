Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Why is Eddie lying?







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Times Like These” and based on some early details, this one looks fascinating. We’re going to have one of our more intriguing Jamie / Eddie storylines of the season, and we’re sure that it has people wondering a lot of different things in advance.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some of the details. Check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Times Like These” – Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after Frank makes a public arrest that goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn; Jamie worries when Eddie lies to him about where she’s going in the evenings; and Anthony secretly recruits the Reagans for help with a surprise for Erin, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Dylan Walsh guest stars as Mayor Peter Chase.

What is Eddie up to? We know on first glance that this could prove to be worrisome. However, at the same time we remain pretty confident that she wouldn’t do anything to intentionally hurt Jamie. (It could be because of a case that is confidential, or it could be a personal surprise she is planning for him.) Whatever she is up to is probably something that she is doing for a very good reason; we may just have to wait a little while in order to see what that something is.

As for the rest of the episode, we’re absolutely stoked to see what Anthony is up to here! We love how much he cares for Erin and when the chips are down, he’s always going to support her. This friendship is one of the better ones that we have within the world of the CBS show, even if they do find themselves bickering here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







