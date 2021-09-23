NCIS season 19 episode 2: How could Gary Cole enter the picture?







As we prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 2 on CBS this Tuesday, we know that this will be the debut of Gary Cole as Alden Parker. That is absolutely intriguing, but how exactly will he turn up in “Nearly Departed”? Based on what we know now from the premiere, the picture is all the more intriguing.

At the end of the first episode, McGee seemingly convinced Gibbs to work with the team in order to track down a serial killer. There are still very few clues as to who this criminal is, and it’s likely that the team is going to need an assist elsewhere in order to figure this out. This is where Cole comes into the picture as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.

What we’ve heard already about Parker is that he also has a history tracking this same case; with that, it’s feasible that he heard about NCIS’ recent investigation and is looking to share resources. The photo above shows the character meeting with Vance, and from the look of things, it appears as though he is pleading. It’s certainly possible that he is asking for an opportunity to be involved; that’s at least our interpretation of things for the time being.

Sometimes, there can be mistrust between different branches of federal law enforcement; we’ve seen that on about a hundred different shows. At the end of the day, though, we know that NCIS and the FBI likely have the same goal here; there’s reason to hope for some successful cooperation here.

