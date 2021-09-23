Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special: First photo released!







The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is routinely one of the best TV-related parts of the holiday season, and we’re happy to have a first look!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see courtesy of the show’s official account a quick peek into the world we’re going to see on Christmas Day. Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Leonie Elliott (Lucille) are each featured here, and it’s clear already that we’ve got a lot of snow and also Christmas lights adorning the streets.

We have seen here and there Call the Midwife travel to other destinations on Christmas Day but this time around, it feels as though we’re staying put in Poplar. Personally, we’re more than fine with that — there is joy that comes with familiarity. We also think we’re all in a place right now in the world where we could use a little bit of joy. Sure, sometimes the BBC drama does paint a bittersweet picture of the holiday season, but they remind you of everything that can come with these festivities. Sometimes, people are alone on Christmas and that can be difficult; meanwhile, others have enormous family dinners. The message of the show is often about finding a way to keep the spirit of the holiday alive, and that includes giving, caring for others, and trying to make the world a little bit better. It may be an ideal, but this is certainly something that we’d like to see us all collectively build towards.

As of right now, signs point to this special airing on Christmas Day both in the UK and the US — meanwhile, American viewers are going to have a chance to watch all of the most-recent season this fall on PBS. Season 11 is set to premiere on BBC One next year.

