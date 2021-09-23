Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer: Should it air with Raising Kanan?







We recently learned that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 is poised to arrive on Starz on November 21, but why wait to talk about a trailer?

It’s true that we’ve gotten a small tease of what’s to come for the Power sequel already but even still, there’s so much more to share. We don’t truly know what the next move is for Tariq St. Patrick following what happened with him and Jabari, just like we’re also waiting to learn more about what’s going on with Monet and her own operation.

New Raising Kanan video! If you haven’t seen our thoughts on this past episode of the series yet, go ahead and check them out below. Once you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are so many more coming and we don’t want you to miss out.

Given that this weekend marks the season 1 finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, what better time is there to launch the full, minute-long trailer for what lies ahead? If you are Starz, you’re probably thinking a lot already about how to retain some of your subscriber base. You’d love for some of the people who subscribe for one Power show to stick with you year-round, and this would prove to be a logical way to try and make that happen a little bit. It feels like they are also trying to do this with BMF, another show executive produced by none other than Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. It is premiering this weekend and it will help to bridge the gap between where things are with Raising Kanan and the start of Book II.

We wouldn’t be shocked if Starz waited a little while longer here to release a full trailer, but in our mind, our thought process is simple: Why wait? Why aren’t you just going to go ahead and give some people what they want? You know the diehard base is going to keep watching and it benefits you to go ahead and get new faces on board if possible.

Related – Get some more news on the Raising Kanan finale now

What would you most want to see on a new Power Book II: Ghost season 2 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







