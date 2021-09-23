The Orville season 3 premiere date, new title officially revealed!







For everyone out there as excited as us for The Orville season 3, isn’t it nice to have an official premiere date? We like to think so!

Luckily, today the folks over at Hulu were kind enough to finally lift the veil on some news pertaining to the show, which has already been off the air for more than two years. (The last time it was around, it was airing over at Fox.)

For starters, there is a new official title in The Orville: New Horizons. This may be meant to differentiate the show somewhat from where it was after the first two seasons on the air, which is something that the writers/Hulu may have felt was essential to expanding its overall world. The show will be back streaming on Thursday, March 10 — there are not specifics at the moment when it comes to the rollout.

So why are we stuck waiting so long, especially when you consider that filming for season 3 wrapped a little while ago? The simplest answer we can offer is that The Orville has one of the longest post-production windows out of any program out there. It has a ton of special effects that it needs to add in, and that’s before you consider the orchestration, the editing, and so much else. This is such a highly ambitious show, and that is of course one of the reasons why we’re eternally nervous that this could be the final season coming up. It does sound like there is an overall interest from the cast and crew in doing more, so let’s hope that Hulu will give a green light here provided that it performs rather well on the service. They clearly wanted it enough to acquire it as an original series in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville: New Horizons?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







