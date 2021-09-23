The Blacklist season 9: What does the new NBC art really mean?







The Blacklist season 9 is going to premiere on NBC come Thursday, October 21 — so why not take a larger look now and what’s coming?

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see an official date announcement from the network that features the famous Blacklist itself, albeit with a few different twists. Take, for starters, the fact that this art is flipped upside down. What is NBC trying to say here? That alone suggests all sorts of things, including that the idea of the list itself is going to be totally different. Or, the world of the show is far from what it once was during the Liz Keen era.

New The Blacklist video! Below, you can take a look at some of our latest thoughts on all of this. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming around for some other updates.

As you can also see from this art, there are a number of redacted names — that’s long been commonplace to signify the Blacklisters we haven’t met yet on the show. We’ll have to wait and see if we meet some of them over the course of the next several weeks, but it’s our hope that there will be some really exciting stuff coming down the road.

This art is far from the only mystery that is out there pertaining to the show; at the time of this writing, we have yet to see any images of James Spader around the set or behind the scenes. It feels clearly like the show is trying to hide something when it comes to Raymond Reddington, but it is not entirely clear at present what that something is. Could more answers be coming before too long?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

It's almost time for #TheBlacklist. October 21 on @NBC. Reply with your favorite RED emoji to celebrate. 🎒🌶❤️ pic.twitter.com/diypIW7Hx8 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 21, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







