Law & Order: SVU season 23: Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni speak out







The premieres of Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime are on the air tonight! We’ve waited a long time in order to get to the two shows back on the air and odds are, there’s a lot of big stuff that is right around corner.

Without further ado, why wait to see what Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have to say about what’s next? In a new interview this morning from The Today Show, the two talk about filming the new season plus the whirlwind of the last year in general. Stabler’s return to this world generated a ton of headlines in addition to big ratings, and he and Benson are still trying to figure out precisely where they stood. Meloni admitted that he had no idea if the former partners were actually going to get together romantically this season, but everyone seems well-aware of the desire to see this happen down the road.

There is a lot of talk in here, as well, about Hargitay’s ankle injury over the summer, which is going to be written into the SVU premiere. You will find out more about that over the course of these particular episodes.

At the conclusion of this interview is perhaps the most incredible, momentous announcement: Today, the cast and crew of SVU are starting to film their 500th episode! That is such an incredible achievement, and it’s the sort of thing that is almost unheard of in a TV world where the vast majority of shows end up being canceled after just a few years. We’re not sure if any other show is going to hit 500 episodes at any point in the near future, so let’s hope that this episode honors this magnificent achievement.

