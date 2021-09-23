Survivor 41 episode 2 preview: Are more twists coming?







After tonight’s episode, are you eager to dive in already to Survivor 41 episode 2? We’ve got a good feeling that there’s a lot of exciting stuff around the bend. Ironically, though, the show didn’t give us a clear sense of what was coming in the form of a preview tonight.

Here is what we do know: There are already some advantages within the game. Xander and JD both were able to secure one thanks to that initial risk that they took, and now they have to figure out how to play them. Of the two JD is in the most danger since he doesn’t have a lot of trust built up with his fellow players as of yet; suffice it to say, though, there’s still plenty of time for things to change dramatically.

So are even more twists and turns going to surface? Honestly, we hope not. Consider this — we’ve got already on this season the advantages, idols hidden at camp, and then there is the Shot in the Dark that players can use where they have a one in six chance of securing their safety at Tribal Council. The other stuff is a little more routine for the show; this final one we’re not about. You can play terribly and just get lucky! We just don’t think that it’s worth it as a fan watching it from the outside; the joy in watching someone make it far is that they deserve it.

What we love about the season for now is quite simple: The cast. It’s a fantastic, eclectic group from top to bottom. Let’s hope they deliver.

