A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Not the Plan’







After tonight’s big premiere, A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 is going to continue to do what it can to push the story forward. So what will that look like? We know that for Gary, he’s going to try to push back what happened at the end of the season 3 finale. He’ll have some new goals when it comes to Darcy and do everything in his power to achieve them.

As for some other characters, be prepared to see new friendships, different dynamics, and also Regina potentially getting some good news on the employment front. We know that season 3 was dark and rather heavy for a number of characters, but we’re doing our best to remain hopeful this time around. We know that season 4 won’t be easy all of the time, but we are hoping that characters can make some serious progress and work to find a little more when it comes to happiness.

For a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

“not the plan” – Gary takes steps forward with Darcy and continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter. Rome makes an effort to distract Regina from her job search, which may be looking up after all. Maggie adjusts to a new work environment, while Katherine entertains a new friend; and Eddie makes progress in more ways than one on “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In the end, remember this: The premiere is only scratching the surface of what is coming next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







