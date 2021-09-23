Chicago PD season 9 premiere: Are Halstead and Upton engaged?







The Chicago PD season 9 premiere delivered a number of important, significant punches, and also a huge moment for Halstead and Upton.

At the end of the season 8 finale, we saw Upton propose to Jay almost out of the blue. She loves him! She wants to be with him! She’s not the sort of person who wants to sit around and wait.

Unfortunately, Hailey did have to wait for a while to get some resolution in this episode, mostly because of the fact that there was SO much other stuff going on. Upton and Voight had their own past to contend with, and then there was also Burgess fighting for her life. The timing wasn’t perfect for Upstead, but we did eventually build towards a wonderful moment at the end of the episode. Upton explained why she proposed to Jay, and after this, Jay got down on one knee himself! He didn’t have to do this, but at the same time he was “old-fashioned” and wanted to also have a big moment like this.

So now that Upton and Halstead are officially engaged, what happens next? We hope they take some time to enjoy this, and that they also have an opportunity to plan out their future over the remainder of the season. We’d love for there to be a wedding at the end of the season!

In general, though, we really appreciate how this entire storyline wasn’t something that was rushed. The writers gave Jay time to work through his feelings after Lindsay’s exit and because of that, it didn’t make things between him and Upton feel rushed or like the producers were desperate for another romance. Everything we got between the two at the end of the episode was perfect for who they are, and also where the relationship could go.

