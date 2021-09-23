Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD; will Burgess die in premiere?







Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD, and is Burgess going to die in the season 7 premiere? This is a question we’ve heard time and time again all summer and tonight, there’s going to be a chance to get more clarity on the subject.

Before we even start to discuss anything related to the premiere, let’s start with a quick refresher: Last season, Kim went through a harrowing situation where she was captured, beaten, and only barely escaped still breathing. She was eventually brought to Chicago Med, but she was very-much far from being out of the woods. The situation was devastating for so many reasons, whether it be her ability to act in the field or the idea that she was just starting to get much of her life together. She recently brought Makayla into her home and things with Ruzek have been getting better as of late.

It goes without saying that we want Burgess to pull through, but we also acknowledge that this is the world of Chicago PD. We’ve been around long enough here to know that there are more guarantees. We want to think her inclusion in promotional materials for the season is a reason to have hope, but we’ve had the rug pulled out from under us before.

As for whether or not Burgess makes it through, be sure to come back tonight as the episode goes along — we’ll offer up more updates on her fate and what it could mean for the future.

Are you worried that Marina Squerciati will be leaving Chicago PD and the role of Burgess tonight?

