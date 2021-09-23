





Tonight marked the return of The Masked Singer to Fox, and that of course meant more fun, more drama, and in the end, more reveals.

Before we even got to the end of the episode tonight, the easy assumption to make was that we’d get rid of the Octopus. He wasn’t altogether great and beyond just that, many guesses suggested that he was none other than NBA star Dwight Howard. If that was the case, then there was really only so much time he would be able to compete thanks to a busy NBA schedule coming up down the road.

Just because the Octopus is so DARN tall, it had to be a famous NBA player — Dennis Rodman and Shaq were some other names that had been floated around over the course of the hour. As it turns out, though, it WAS Dwight Howard. He is a guy who loves trying to entertain, so really it wasn’t that much of a shock that he would go ahead and appear on this show. We do think he had fun with it! In the end, that’s what matters even if he was ultimately on the show a fairly short period of time.

To date, we gotta say that we’re enjoying The Masked Singer season 4! There’s a lot of fun talent in here and the costumes are as interesting as we’ve seen. We’ll admit that at this point, we did have a little bit of concern that we’d start to see a regurgitation of the same costumes / masks over and over again. That hasn’t happened, and kudos to the producers for continuing to find a way to get some big stars on board.

