In the Dark season 3 episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale







Want to see more of what’s coming on In the Dark season 3 episode 12? The first thing you should know is this: The finale is coming soon! This is the penultimate episode of the season and on the other side of it, we’re going to have an epic finale. Think one that is stuffed full of twists, turns, and possible a big cliffhanger. Because the show has been renewed for another season, at least you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, all you gotta do is this about what’s happened in regards to Jess, and also whether or not Clemens and Josh will be able to track down Murphy. There are so many moving parts and with that, it’s almost impossible to know where we’ll start to see the show wind down. How will these loose ends be tied up?

Below, we’ve got the full In the Dark season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

CLOSER – As Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) closes in on finding out what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham), Clemens (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theo Bhat) move one step closer to finding Murphy. The episode was directed by Steven Tsuchida and written by Yael Zinkow (312). Original airdate 9/29/2021.

Before we get to the end of the episode, we do hope that we get answers to at least a few of these stories — that will take some pressure off the finale! Granted, we do think you still want people screaming at their TV for a little while longer. Murphy’s story has always been at the center of everything and when the dust settles, we don’t think that is going to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to In the Dark

What do you want to see when it comes to In the Dark season 3 episode 12?

How do you think this particular story will set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







