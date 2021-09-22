The Conners season 4 episode 2 spoilers: After the live premiere…







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on The Conners season 4 episode 2? The live episode is in the rear-view mirror and with that, we’re back to more of what you’re familiar with week in and week out. The story should pick up where the premiere leaves off, and also feature a big-name guest star, as well. Isn’t it easy to be psyched when Jason Alexander guest stars? We tend to at least think so!

This is an episode where we’re going to see Darlene take some new directions in her life; meanwhile, the Lunch Box is currently in the process of converting itself and we can see a little bit more of that process play out. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

“Education, Corruption, and Damnation” – After Ben declines Darlene’s proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery which leads to Pastor Phil. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky puts Jackie in a tough position as she and Neville are ready to open the new and improved Lunch Box on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

More so than any one story element, we’re just glad that The Conners is back on the air thanks to the opportunity it provides to escape from the real world for a bit. While the problems may be relatable, the show tries to take a lighthearted approach to most of them. We’re in season 4 at this point so clearly, the writers know what they’re doing. It doesn’t have to change itself all that much to satisfy.

