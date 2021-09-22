Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The final four eviction plans







There’s no denying that it’s been a quiet week in the Big Brother 23 house, but things are about to heat up in a big way! Tomorrow night not only are we going to have the final four eviction, but there’s also a chance to see the final HoH Competition kick off! It’s usually some sort of battle of endurance and at the moment, we don’t have any real reason to think that this is going to change.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive in mostly on the subject of the eviction itself. What’s going to happen?

New Big Brother 23 video! If you look below, you can get our full take on what is most likely going to happen tomorrow night. After you watch, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll be there with more gameplay breakdowns and updates the rest of the season.

We understand that this is not going to be all that big of a shock to anyone out there, but as of right now, the plan remains for Kyland to leave the game. Derek will likely be the person who casts the deciding vote but ultimately, it really doesn’t matter all that much. Either one will do it, and no one is telling Kyland as of right now that he’s leaving.

Why do that? It’s largely a measure of self-preservation in the house. Much like we’ve seen all season nobody wants to put up with last-minute campaigns, and that is even more true for someone like Kyland, who will talk and talk relentlessly to the point that he drives everyone mad. They could tell him before the start of the show; we should know a lot on the basis of his demeanor during the actual episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Big Brother 23 live feeds right now

What do you think is going to be happening with the final four eviction in Big Brother 23 this time around?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







