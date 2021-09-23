Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 spoilers: Casey’s heroism







Next week on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2, prepare yourself for more heroics — plus, a celebration of some we’ve already seen.

In tonight’s premiere episode, we got another reminder of just how awesome Matt Casey can be out in the field — and clearly, there was someone else out there who took notice. This is going to lead to Jesse Spencer’s character becoming a little bit of a viral star and you’ll see a little bit of this play out. It almost goes without saying, but we don’t think that Casey is the sort of dude who would appreciate being famous all that much; he wants to go out, do his job, and then come back home in one piece. He also wants to keep things going with Sylvie Brett; based on the end of the premiere, it looks already like most people are well-aware of their relationship already.

For some more insight all about what lies ahead here on the show, we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2 synopsis below:

09/29/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A video of Casey from the roof rescue goes viral. Mouch sets up a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51. Herrmann breaks protocol. TV-14

The Herrmann story could be one that generates a good bit of momentum moving forward. Is this something that puts his career in jeopardy? We don’t want that! In general, though, we have our concerns given the logjam that exists right now in terms of Firehouse 51 leadership. It feels like there’s only room for so many high-ranking officials and at the end of the day, we don’t want to see anything happen where he slides down the food chain. We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires when this story airs…

What are you the most eager to see on Chicago Fire season 10 episode 2?

