Chicago Med season 7: Torrey DeVitto leaving, returns for premiere scene







Tonight’s Chicago Med season 7 was all about arrivals and departures, and we also had quite a surprise courtesy of Natalie Manning.

After a being a part of the medical drama for the past six seasons, Torrey DeVitto made a surprise return at the start of the premiere on Wednesday night. What did she do during her time onscreen? Let’s just say that she was able to give viewers more of a fitting farewell to her character beyond what we saw in the finale. That was a comfort, given the fact that there wasn’t too much closure last time.

In the scene between Natalie and Will we had a comforting reminder of the importance of this relationship over the years. Also, we think it was important for the writers to show us that while Natalie is moving forward, the character isn’t in some terrible place. She’s just seemingly going away from Chicago. While she violated the rules frequently last season when it comes to her mother’s care, she did it for an important reason. While the end of her career at the hospital makes some sense, we don’t think anyone out there wanted her to be miserable because of it.

This brief return by DeVitto was similar in some ways to what we had from Colin Donnell prior to his own exit on the show. Both of these actors moved forward in order to pursue some other creative opportunities, but it doesn’t seem as though either of them have any ill will towards Chicago Med or the franchise at large. These are just demanding jobs, plus ones that often displace actors from their homes in other parts of the country. It’s a blessing that they were a part of the show as long as they were.

Yaya DaCosta also departed Chicago Med at the end of last season, but her exit had more of a natural conclusion in the finale.

