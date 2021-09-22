Riverdale season 5 episode 18 spoilers: The last before finale!







We hope you’re prepared in advance for Riverdale season 5 episode 18 — after all, there’s a lot the show is bringing to the table! This is the penultimate episode of the season and whatever happens here is sure to carry over to the finale. By the end of the season, there’s a chance the entire town could be in some degree of danger.

Before we get to that story, though, we’re going to see an episode that seemingly revolves around alternate histories. In particular, we’re talking about a creation of Alice. We understand why she’d want to believe that her family is still happy, mostly because that may be SO much easier for her to accept than the actual truth.

Below, we’ve got the full Riverdale season 5 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

MOTHER’S DAY IN RIVERDALE – Refusing to accept what’s going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future. Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#518). Original airdate 9/29/2021.

We know a lot of people out there love the annual Riverdale musical episode and this one should be right up your alley! With that being said, though, this won’t be a carbon copy (or even close to it) of some of the other musicals you’ve seen over time.

