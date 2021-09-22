Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? The complicated season 5 future







Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Given that we are getting Survivor back on the air, we more than understand any questions.

Within this particular piece, though, we gotta hand down some bad news — unfortunately, you won’t see the David Boreanaz show on the air. Not only that, but it’s not going to be around for a little while still. This season, CBS is moving the military drama over to Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, which is where it is going to air over the course of the next four episodes. After that, the show will shift over to Paramount+, where the remainder of the season will be available for streaming. (If you haven’t heard yet, read the story here for more news on the Paramount+ debut.)

While this will be a season of great change for SEAL Team, rest assured that this will still be the show you know and love with some exciting twists! It’s going to be big, powerful, and of course topical. Jason Hayes will work harder to be a leader, while at the same time Ray Perry is trying to reestablishing his home life after a tumultuous season 4.

Just in case you want to get some details on the premiere, if you haven’t already, be sure to read the full synopsis below:

“Trust, But Verify: Part 1” – Everyone on Bravo is shocked when they learn a training exercise is really cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on the fifth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just from that alone, it’s clear that we’re setting up a big arc — and of course, there’s a ton to be excited for with that.

What do you want to see on SEAL Team moving forward into season 5?

Do you wish that the show was still airing on CBS Wednesday nights?

