SEAL Team season 5: When will first exclusive Paramount+ episode air?







We know that there have been a lot of questions worth wondering about with SEAL Team season 5 moving over to Paramount+. Take, for example, how many episodes will air first on CBS — we already know that the answer to that is 4.

For the sake of this article, we’re going to take on another important question: When the first Paramount+ exclusive episode will arrive on the surface. The first of the CBS episodes is slated to air on Sunday, October 10; one episode will air there weekly, which means that the final CBS episode will be October 31. (Good way to spend your Halloween night, no?)

Here is where things get especially exciting; according to a report from TVLine, the first Paramount+ episode is going to also stream on October 31, immediately after the final CBS one airs on the West Coast. These episodes will be linked and focus on a big, dramatic mission; here is what showrunner Spencer Hudnut had to say on it to the aforementioned website:

“Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator. We’re going to go out with a bang for sure — and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.”

While we know there are mixed reactions to the Paramount+ move, there are also some positive things that go along with it. Take, for example, the potential to do longer episodes, or be able to tell darker, more dramatic stories that you simply cannot do on network TV. There is also a chance that SEAL Team will be able to last longer on Paramount+ than it would have on CBS; this could be the best thing for the long-term prospects of the show.

