Chicago Med season 7 premiere: The truth about Stevie Hammer’s mom







We knew that the Chicago Med season 7 premiere had a lot of stuff to take on, including debuting Dylan Scott and Stevie Hammer. What we did not expect, however, was the reveal that we got for the latter at the end of the hour.

In dealing with one of her patients in the premiere, Stevie was able to diagnose some knee arthritis and figure out that it was due to homelessness and uncomfortable sleeping conditions. It was an astute observation on her part, but when she made it, we honestly didn’t think all that much of it.

A little later in the episode, however, we realized where this knowledge came from: Stevie’s own mother was homeless. She visited her in a tent at the end of the episode, where she tried her best to care for her and said that she’d help get her medication. It was clearly the first time Dr. Hammer had visited her since she got back into Chicago, and she said that it took some work to track her down.

This reveal was emotional, but also leaves us with a number of big unanswered questions. Take, for example, why Stevie decided to leave town in the first place knowing her mother is in such a terrible spot. It sounds as though her mom doesn’t want any help and maybe that’s a part of it; as a daughter Hammer may want to help, but the reality is that she can only do so much. We still need some more context as to what she’s been up to the past few years. More than likely, there’s a lot of backstory that will be told through the rest of the season and we’re excited to see that explored.

For now, though, wasn’t this a great introduction to the Stevie character?

Were you surprised about the Stevie Hammer reveal at the end of the Chicago Med season 7 premiere?

