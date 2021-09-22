Dear White People season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the premiere of season 4 today, can you expect a Dear White People season 5 to take place at Netflix down the road? Or, are we at the end of the road for the series?

There are a few different things worth getting into here, but we have to start things off here as the following: Season 4 will be the final season of the show. This was announced some time ago, and because of that, the show’s entire creative team was able to plan in advance. They made the musical final season as a way to properly send the show off into the sunset; it’s a risk for sure, but it is one that they opted to take.

Is there a chance that a season 5 comes at some point in the future? We don’t think you can ever rule something like this out fully but, for the time being, it doesn’t feel as though this is in the cards. Netflix rarely ever revives shows that they have ended, and that’s especially the case for ones that have proper send-offs. The biggest exception to the rule here is Sense8, and that was a series that didn’t get an actual ending when it was canceled. Dear White People wasn’t canceled at all. Fundamentally, the streaming service has so many other shows that they don’t have to worry about drawing others out beyond their natural end.

At this point, the best thing that we can hope for is that the cast and crew of this show have an opportunity to do some other great stuff elsewhere! There’s so much talent in this cast that we have a hard time thinking that this is the end of the road for them. More than likely, there’s going to be another place where they will be able to shine, either on Netflix or some other provider.

