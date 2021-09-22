





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we finally getting it, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD back after a substantial hiatus? Within this piece, we’ve got a ton of content that we’re looking to dive into.

So where do we start here? Let’s go ahead and give the good news: Finally, all three shows are back on the air! New episodes are finally back and there’s a lot of stuff to get into. Big cliffhangers will be tied together, new storylines will be introduced, and along the way you’re also going to get a chance to see new faces.

As you prepare for these episodes tonight, let’s go ahead and share a few teases on what you can expect within these three episodes.

Chicago Med – This episode will serve to introduce new characters Sylvie Hammer and Dylan Scott, but also be a reset of sorts for Will Halstead. After what happened at the end of last season, how is he going to move forward? What does his life look like? There’s a time jump that happens on this show, so you’ll get a chance to dive into a slightly different world.

Chicago Fire – There is no immediate time jump here, and there really couldn’t be given the cliffhanger at the end of last season. You’ll see who makes it through the latest crisis, and also get some more stuff on Brett and Casey at the end of last season.

Chicago PD – This episode is going to be huge for establishing Burgess’ future — not just with the team, but also within her life. Is she going to be able to survive what happened? Regardless, how far will the rest of the team go for revenge?

