Chicago PD season 9 spoilers: An Atwater love interest is coming!







We know that there are people out there desperate to see Atwater get a love interest on Chicago PD — we’ve heard it for years! The closest thing we got was a brief arc in season 6, but it felt pretty clear from the start that this was something that wasn’t built to last and was connected more to a case.

The frustration with the lack of Atwater romances is even more apparent when you consider that Halstead, Upton, Ruzek, and Burgess have all had multiple romantic storylines over the years on the show, and each one of them lasted a substantially long period of time.

Luckily, some of these demands are being heard, and it does seem like a significant romance is coming for LaRoyce Hawkins’ character! Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Rick Eid had to say on the subject:

“He meets a dynamic young woman, and their bond is fun and really unique. For Atwater, it’s a welcome, needed respite … It also becomes this safe space for the pair to be their true selves. But of course, things will be complicated, as any relationship on this show tends to be. It’ll be a great ride for his character.”

We obviously hope that this romance can last! Yet, it’s probably also best that we don’t assume too much without actually seeing the story play out first. We’ve still got a long ways to go before we know if this is actually going to be a workable romance or not. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope for the best, shall we? Atwater is as deserving of love as any character within this franchise and he’s definitely been one of the most underutilized in that capacity over the years.

