Kellan Lutz leaving FBI: Most Wanted following crossover event







Following last night’s epic three-part premiere, FBI: Most Wanted is officially going to be without one of its key players in Kellan Lutz.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the Twilight alum confirmed his departure from the franchise as Crosby. The character was hospitalized and, eventually, returned home to his parents in Oklahoma to recover.

As for the reasoning behind this exit, Lutz describes in the post a series of deep personal tragedies since the start of the global pandemic, including the loss of his first-born daughter, nearly the loss of his wife, and the death of both of his grandfathers. He also filmed away from much of his support system on the other side of the country, and going through this sort of experience caused him to think about what mattered the most: His family. This was a decision made strictly with that in mind, and the folks behind the scenes at FBI: Most Wanted were kind enough to accommodate this request.

Kellan does note in this post that he is open to returning down the line to the series, so this is not necessarily the last you’ve seen of him. We do hope there’s a chance for a return a season or two down the line, if for no other reason than to check in on Crosby and see that the character is okay. That’s the sort of thing that would be a great relief to the character’s fans, and also continue to make this world all the more immersive.

For the time being, we wish Lutz the very best and are thrilled he was a part of the FBI universe as long as he was.

